Dave Roberts recently said the Los Angeles Dodgers were “close” to re-signing outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in MLB free agency. A recent report from MLB insider Hector Gomez suggests LA is dealing with heavy competition amid their pursuit of a reunion with Hernandez, though.

“Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is looking for a 3-year deal,” Gomez wrote on X, formerly Twitter, before listing six teams with interest in Hernandez. Gomez reports that the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds are all interested in the outfielder in addition to the Dodgers.

It has been known that teams such as the Red Sox were linked to Hernandez. Other teams such as the Phillies and Reds, however, had not often been connected to Hernandez. The chances of a ball club like Cincinnati entering the conversation and signing him instead of the Dodgers or Red Sox seems unlikely, but anything can happen.

Meanwhile, the Yankees and Blue Jays were both involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Soto signed with the New York Mets, though, but the Yankees and Blue Jays may still be open to adding outfield help. Additionally, Anthony Santander is another outfielder who is receiving free agency interest.

Hernandez and Santander are two of the best available free agent outfielders at the moment. If Hernandez decides to sign elsewhere, the Dodgers could pursue Santander.

There are no guarantees that Hernandez will sign with a team before Santander, though. The Dodgers, and other interested teams, will closely monitor the situation as MLB free agency continues. Both players feature All-Star ceilings and could provide immense value to any team they join.

It is clear that Dave Roberts and Los Angeles have legitimate interest in re-signing Teoscar Hernandez, but will a reunion come to fruition? Only time will tell.