Will Smith wants an extension with the Dodgers, but the latest update on the situation isn't all that encouraging.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the clear-cut favorite to win the 2024 World Series ahead of the upcoming campaign, and that is due in large part to the amount of money they have shelled out this offseason. And yet, not all their contract situations are settled, as star catcher Will Smith is due for an extension in the near future.

Smith has quietly become one of the top catchers in the league over the past few years, and he even ended up earning his first All-Star selection in 2023 for his strong play (.261 BA, 19 HR, 76 RBI, .797 OPS). Smith has one more year of arbitration on his current deal before he's set to hit the open market, and yet, the Dodgers haven't started up any talks with their talented catcher to this point.

“There still have been no talks between the two sides on an extension, Smith told me this week. Would it make sense? Absolutely. Are the Dodgers uniquely positioned to pivot if needed? Yes.” – Fabian Ardaya, The Athletic

How does Will Smith feel about a possible extension with the Dodgers?

The Dodgers still have control of Smith through the 2025 season, so it's not totally urgent to get a new deal done, but with all the money the front office is spending, chances are he wants to see some of it come his way. Smith admitted that he loves being a Dodger when asked about the situation, but otherwise said he's not too focused on his contract with Spring Training right around the corner.

Will Smith says he hasn't had any extension talks with the Dodgers but says he loves being a Dodger: "I love being here, but I just focus on the day-to-day. It's my personality when it comes to just about anything. I just kind of live in the present." pic.twitter.com/B30pBdEqjR — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) February 22, 2024

For now, it doesn't seem like there's much traction on these extension talks, but that could end up changing during Spring Training after these comments. Either way, Smith doesn't seem too concerned by the lack of a deal, and he's likely more worried about doing whatever he can to help Los Angeles find a way to win the World Series this upcoming season.