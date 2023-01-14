The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.

The Dodgers reportedly filed at $3 million, while Tony Gonsolin filed at $3.4 million, per Jon Heyman. Los Angeles and Gonsolin can still come to terms on an agreement before an arbitration hearing. It will be interesting to see if they can bridge the narrow gap in their differences. Other star pitchers who initially failed to come to terms with their teams include Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers.

If Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers end up entering an arbitration hearing, the right-hander will have an intriguing case. He made the All-Star team in 2022 and finished the season with a sparkling 2.14 ERA. However, he was limited to just 24 games after dealing with injury concerns.

Regardless of what ultimately happens, the Dodgers certainly value Gonsolin. He’s expected to play a pivotal role in the rotation behind Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw during the 2023 campaign. If he manages to stay healthy this year, Gonsolin could be on track for another All-Star season.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers’ contract situation as they are made available.