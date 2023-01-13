Max Fried has established himself as the ace of the Atlanta Braves pitching staff and one of the best pitchers in the National League. However, the pitcher and the Braves organization have yet to come to an agreement on a new contract for the upcoming season.

As a result, Fried and the Braves exchanged arbitration salary figures Friday by the 1 p.m. ET deadline. Fried and the Braves can continue to negotiate a new deal until arbitration, according to the rules. However, the Braves have regularly decided to see the process through completion.

Once the matter is heard, the impartial arbitrator will award either the player’s figure or the club’s. There is no compromise at that point. The arbitration hearing can often turn into a contentious discussion.The team will point out player weaknesses and issues in an effort for its figure to be selected.

The Braves reached an agreement with 4 players prior to the deadline. Those players included relievers A.J. Minter ($4,287,500 million), Joe Jiménez ($2,765,000), Lucas Luetge ($1,550,000 million) and Dennis Santana ($1 million).

Fried is coming off 4 consecutive excellent seasons with the Braves. The 2022 season marked the first time he was named to the National League All-Star team. Fried finished the season with a 14-7 record along with a 2.48 earned run average. He pitched 185.1 innings and striking out 170 batters.

Max Fried went through arbitration last year, and he was able to win his case and earn a salary of $6.85 million after the Braves had offered $6.6 million.

Fried’s salary could reach the $12 million mark as he finished second in Cy Young voting following the 2022 season.