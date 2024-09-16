Los Angeles Dodgers have placed backup catcher Austin Barnes on the injured list with a fractured left big toe, the team announced on Monday. LA has recalled catcher Hunter Feduccia to replace him.

Barnes exited the Dodgers' 9-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in the fifth inning and manager Dave Roberts did not sound optimistic after the game. He told reporters he'd “be shocked” if Barnes did not end up on the IL.

“Very high,” Roberts added, characterizing his level of concern. “He doesn’t come out of games.”

This is the second big toe injury Barnes has dealt with this year. He first went on the IL on August 19 after getting hit by a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent the minimum amount of time on the IL before returning to the team. Now, x-rays show the fracture is in a different spot than the last one, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

With only 13 games left in the regular season, this could prove to be the end of Barnes' 2024 campaign, though it's not clear yet how long the injury is expected to keep him on the shelf. If this is the end of his season, Barnes will finish with a .261 average in 52 games backing up everyday starter Will Smith.

Catcher Hunter Feduccia will get his chance with the Dodgers

Feduccia was already on the 40-man roster, so if Barnes is indeed done for the season, the third-stringer can be on the Dodgers' postseason roster.

He only has three career at bats, however, playing the better part of seven seasons in the Minor Leagues. He hit well in 82 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, batting .284 with an .837 OPS.

But let's be honest: A backup catcher isn't coming to the Major Leagues to tear the cover off the ball. That's especially true in the postseason, where he likely wouldn't start at all and will exist primarily as injury insurance or if Roberts needs to replace Smith with a pinch runner at some point. Feduccia is better known for his defense anyway, complete with an arm capable of throwing out big league baserunners.

Feduccia has spent 12 games on the Dodgers' roster but has appeared in only two. He has a hit in three career at bats — a single off Drew Rasmussen on August 25.

With Smith playing half a game Sunday on what should have been a day off, Roberts may look to get Feduccia in the lineup in the next couple days. If not, however, Thursday in Miami seems like a good candidate as a day game after a night game.