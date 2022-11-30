Published November 30, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are adding a new arm to their roster, with veteran right-hander Shelby Miller reportedly joining the National League powerhouse, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Dodgers in agreement with free-agent right-hander Shelby Miller, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2022

Shelby Miller used to be one of the most dependable starters in the majors, but that was way back during his first few years in the big leagues. He also hasn’t seen a lot of action at the top level since 2017. Over the last five years, Miller has only made 16 starts (45 total game appearances) and went just 3-11 with a 7.88 ERA and 5.54 FIP. His ERA+ over that stretch is a dismal 61.

Before joining the Dodgers, Miller most recently played in the majors for the San Francisco Giants, making four total appearances (zero starts) for the Dodgers’ NL West division rivals in 2022, pitching a total of seven innings and allowing five runs on six hits. However, he did manage to get some attention by striking out 14 total batters despite his limited time on the mound in 2022. The Dodgers seem to have taken note of that and it could have also been a factor in why they are taking a chance on the 32-year-old former first-round pick. That along with Miller’s notable stint recently in the minor league level.

In 16 total appearances, including nine starts, in the Triple-A teams of the Giants and the New York Yankees in 2022, Miller, who was an All-Star in 2015, posted a 2-4 record to go with a 2.87 ERA and an average of 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Dodgers are likely to just give Miller a role in the bullpen where he will have to work his way up for a significant role.