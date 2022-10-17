Dodgers make Dave Roberts decision for 2023 after NLDS disaster

Disaster struck the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 MLB postseason, as they got eliminated by the San Diego Padres in just four games in the National League Division Series. However, the early playoff exit is not expected to cost Dodgers manager Dave Roberts his job, according to an unnamed source of Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.

“Dave Roberts, the target of fan frustration following the Dodgers’ failure to win more than one championship during his tenure, is expected to return in 2023 for his eighth season as the team’s manager, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. Roberts is set to begin a three-year contract extension he signed before this season.”

Under Dave Roberts, the Dodgers were able to win 111 games in the 2022 MLB season — the only team to win more than 101 games in the majors. But their dreams of winning the World Series this year all came crashing down when the San Diego Padres won three games in a row to close out the NLDS that kicked off with a Dodgers’ 5-3 victory at home.

The Dodgers have won at least 106 games in three of their last four seasons and won the World Series in 2020. However, it does feel that the team is underachieving when the stakes are high, as they have constantly flamed out earlier than expected in the playoffs during the reign of Roberts as the club’s manager.

Los Angeles will have a busy offseason ahead of them, with a number of key players hitting free agency and some potential additions to be made in preparation for the 2023 campaign.