Dodgers make decision on southpaw David Price ahead of MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers are MLB’s best team. And on Tuesday, LA got even better as they activated veteran pitcher David Price from the IL, per Kirsten Watson.

Price is set to return from the IL after previously dealing with a wrist ailment. The 37-year old has been tied to a number of retirement reports as of late. Reports began swirling about his potential retirement earlier in the season. However, David Price has not confirmed the reports. He is unwilling to officially make any announcement, per Yahoo Sports.

“Just want to see how this year unfolds and see what happens in October,” Price said. “My last couple appearances [before getting hurt], I didn’t throw the ball the way I wanted to. If this is it, I want to go out strong.”

David Price has been a valuable piece in the Dodgers bullpen. Yahoo Sports also shared a quote from Price discussing his transition from starting pitcher to reliever.

“Just kind of found a routine for myself that works,” Price said. “It’s a lot different being in the bullpen as a starter. Just finding that routine, it took me a little over a year to find it. But once I found it, things started to click, was able to get outs quickly, bounce back and feel good.”

Price will be important for Dave Roberts and LA in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. He can be used as a situational left-hander, but is also capable of giving the Dodgers multiple innings out of the ‘pen.