Tony Gonsolin is finally coming back! After a lengthy spell on the injured list, the Los Angeles Dodgers plan to activate one of their strongest arms when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed the development on Tuesday, sharing to reporters that Gonsolin will make his first start of the season as they continue their series with the Pirates, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

Sure enough, Gonsolin’s Wednesday return didn’t come much of a surprise after Roberts said recently that he’s the “best option” to start in the game. However, it’s worth noting that the 28-year-old right hander isn’t 100 percent healthy yet, with the team planning to cap him at four innings.

Tony Gonsolin suffered an ankle injury on March 6 and had been placed on the injured list since opening day. He did return to action in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City last week, during which he played in three-plus innings and struck out seven batters in the process–which is definitely an encouraging sign in his recovery from his latest ailment.

It remains to be seen how Gonsolin will perform in his return, especially after being away from the big league mound for more than a month. Whatever the case may be, though, the Dodgers and the fanbase will be happy to have one of their best pitchers back in the rotation. With his return, the LA franchise should be able to get him up to speed sooner rather than later.