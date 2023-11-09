The Dodgers allegedly have an interest in former MLB All-Star Teoscar Hernandez as the free agency race heats up.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are making moves to avenge their 2023 postseason. The Dodgers lost in the NLDS but look to have some strong contributors strengthen their depth. Gavin Luz is rumored to return from his season-long injury recovery. As MLB Free Agency revs up, LA is interested in bringing in former All-Star Teoscar Hernandez, per Jorge Castillo.

Can Teoscar Hernandez take the Dodgers to the next level?

Hernandez is a serviceable outfielder who could bolster the Dodgers lineup. The 31-year-old was an All-Star and has at least 22 home runs in each full season since becoming a regular in 2018.

The veteran slashed .258/.305/.435 in 160 games for the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez did not get a qualifying offer from Seattle, who narrowly missed the 2023 Playoffs. He now enters free agency with a chance for a fresh start.

LA would be a great destination for Hernandez if he reciprocates his interest. The Dodgers earned 100 regular season wins and were able to automatically qualify for the NLDS. Los Angeles underperformed during the matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but they were on a historic cold streak.

Did did the Dodgers lose because of bad luck or because they genuinely needed to improve their team? This is the question Brandon Gomes and other franchise leaders must address before the 2024 season. Regardless of the answer, bringing a player like Hernandez in would only increase their chances of success.

Expect Mookie Betts and company to be back to avenge their disappointing end to the postseason. It seems things are heading in the right way in LA as Dodgers fans await the results of MLB Free Agency.