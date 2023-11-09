Following their postseason letdown, the Dodgers expect Gavin Lux to be ready for the 2024 baseball season after his unfortunate injury.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to bounce back from a letdown postseason. The Dodgers finished the 2023 season with 100 regular season wins, but they were swept in the NLDS by the Arizona Diamondbacks. There was one team member who was not able to contribute to the run. Gavin Lux missed the year due to recovery from a devastating knee injury, but he could be ready for the 2024 baseball season.

Gavin Lux should be ready for the 2024 Spring training

GM Brandon Gomes said Lux is progressing well in his rehab, per Bill Plunkett. The expectation is for him to be ready for spring training and become the primary shortstop in 2024. Lux is looking to pick up right where he left off.

The 25-year-old had a career year in 2022 before his injury. Lux had a career-high in OPS at .745. In addition, Lux batted a personal best of .276. If he can return to full form, he will be a solid contributor to the Dodgers offensive attack.

Mookie Betts and company did more than enough to make up for Lux's absence. Betts was one of the best hitters in the league during the 2023 regular season. The veteran batted .307, had 39 home runs, 107 RBI, and an OPS value of .987. Each of these stats ranked him top 10 in the MLB.

The Dodgers have had a history of performing well in the regular season, but they seem to fall short in the Playoffs. Hopefully, Gavin Lux's return from injury will enhance the team's chemistry and allow them to overcome their postseason hump.