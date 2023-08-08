The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted Victor Gonzalez to the big league club and optioned Bryan Hudson, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Additionally, injured reliever Blake Treinen is still hopeful he can possibly return in 2023, via Harris as well.

Treinen underwent offseason surgery on his shoulder in November. The initial report stated he'd miss the majority of the '23 campaign. However, he wasn't officially ruled out for the entire season. It appears not much has changed, as there's still a chance he could return. Treinen's presence in the bullpen would be welcomed given his veteran prowess.

The Dodgers 35-year old reliever pitched in only five games during the 2022 campaign. He was reliable to say the least back in 2021 though, pitching to the tune of a 1.99 ERA across 72 appearances.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez is set to join the bullpen ahead of the Dodgers two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. The left-hander was sharp in 15 games during the shortened 2020 season. He posted a 1.33 ERA which was impressive despite the limited sample size.

In 2021, Gonzalez recorded a respectable 3.57 ERA across 44 appearances out of the bullpen. He didn't pitch in the big leagues in 2022, however. He re-joined the Dodges earlier in 2023 but struggled over 25 outings, posting a 5.32 ERA. The Dodgers are certainly hopeful he can turn back the clock and find his footing.

Overall, the Dodgers are performing well at the moment. They are fresh off a 3-1 series win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park and will try to keep their momentum going versus the Diamondbacks.