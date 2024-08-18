It's been a difficult 2024 season for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller. The 25-year-old hasn't been able to stay healthy or stick to L.A.'s roster. However, he will now get another chance to prove himself.

The Dodgers will have Miller back in their starting rotation and on the mound Saturday night in place of Tyler Glasnow, according to reporting from Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday due to elbow tendinitis.

Miller was recalled by the organization, making him a scratch for his Triple-A start for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club. The Dodgers have been churning through roster moves in attempts to find solutions to injuries and inconsistent play that has sometimes plagued their season.

Miller's action in this weekend's series against the St. Louis Cardinals marks his return since a string of starts he had at the end of June and into July. The uneven year for Miller began all the way back in April when the Dodgers placed him on the 15-day disabled list because of right shoulder inflammation.

Miller spent most of the season bouncing back and forth between rehab assignments, the injured list and Los Angeles' Triple-A club out of OKC. The Dodgers are hopeful the right-hander can turn the page after his latest recall and finish the season without any other hiccups.

Best-case scenario for the Dodgers, Bobby Miller's return

It's well-known that the Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches on their roster. For a player like Bobby Miller, if on another team, an injury would be a big blow to that rotation. Instead, the Dodgers can shuffle players around, make a couple of roster moves and be made whole again.

Just look at The Blue Crew's 72-51 record, which is among the best in baseball this season. Their 38 wins against winning teams rank second in baseball, only behind the New York Yankees' 41 wins.

Getting Glasnow back will be big for Los Angeles. In his first season with the club, he's been scintillating after many solid seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. He looked so-so around the All-Star break but had more or less gotten back on track with 17 strikeouts out in 13 IP between his July 30 and August 5 starts.

Miller's spot starts in Glasnow's absence may be short-lived. The team would likely prefer to carry him on the 40-man roster as added flexibility out of the bullpen in the final weeks of the season, as the jockey to stay out of the NL Wild Card. The Dodgers hope to get Yoshinobu Yamamoto back soon and will be without River Ryan for the remainder of the year after finding out he would require Tommy John surgery last Sunday.