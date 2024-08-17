The Los Angeles Dodgers' push towards the 2024 postseason continues. That push just received a little boost when manager Dave Roberts discussed the recovery of rookie starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Although the next step that Yamamoto took on Friday was cut short, it was still a very positive outing for the budding Japanese ace.

“Yoshinobu Yamamoto faced five hitters and threw 17 pitches today in his first live session since going to the IL,” reported The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya via X, formerly Twitter. “Dave Roberts said they cut it off there due to the heat. Yamamoto said he continues to feel good. At least two more live sessions scheduled before potential rehab.”

That's welcome news for the current NL West leaders, as they are slowly getting back to full health after numerous injury woes. Missing star players like right field Mookie Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman and veteran ace Clayton Kershaw has hurt the team to a decent extent, but those three players and more have since returned from their IL stints. Now is the time for this year's quest for the playoffs to hit full steam ahead.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto looks to continue excellent debut season

Yamamoto is the most important man on the list of recovering players for Los Angeles. The team has many solid contributors on course to return from injury in the next few weeks. Although the Japanese superstar is not yet on a rehab assignment, few could blame Dodgers fans and the organization itself from being excited over the possible return to the big-league club for Yamamoto. The 25-year-old has had a superb debut season for the team that calls Tinseltown home, as he's quickly grown into one of the team's co-aces.

However, the Dodgers are without all three co-aces at the moment. Yamamoto is inching closer to a rehab assignment, but Tyler Glasnow just hit the shelf with right elbow tendinitis. Another offseason acquisition (via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays), Glasnow is in the middle of year one of a four-year contract with the team, and his injury does sometimes lead to a long layoff. It remains to be seen just how long the boys in Dodger blue will be without his services.

Regardless of that, the sooner that Yamamoto can get back on the mound for the Dodgers, the better. If they team hopes to capture their eighth World Series title, and first since 2020, then having the Japanese import at full strength will only help them achieve that goal. The sooner that their youngest co-ace gets back to striking out opposing hitters with his wicked spitter, the better.