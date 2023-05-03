Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned RP Alex Vesia in a corresponding move after recalling SP Gavin Stone, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Stone, LA’s No. 4 overall prospect, features an immensely high-ceiling.

While the majority of young pitchers in today’s MLB tend to rely on a blazing fastball, Stone’s best pitch is his change-up. It is regarded as a plus-pitch with plenty of movement. Stone’s change-up also helps his heater appear even faster to opposing hitters. That said, his fastball is still impressive, topping out at around 98 MPH. Additionally, he features a slider and curveball.

The Dodgers believe Stone can be an impactful part of the rotation. Los Angeles hasn’t been shy about utilizing young pitchers in 2023, but with Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot both injured, it is now Stone’s time for LA.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the other hand, Vesia was demoted to Triple-A following a difficult start to the 2023 season. After being acquired ahead of 2021, Vesia immediately played an impactful role in the Dodgers’ bullpen. He posted a superb 2.25 ERA through 41 games during the ’21 campaign. In 63 games pitched in 2022, Vesia was even better. He finished last season with a 2.15 ERA and established himself as one of the most reliable left-handed relievers in baseball.

2023 has been a different story though. Vesia owns a 7.84 ERA through 10.1 innings pitched out of the Dodgers’ bullpen. At just 27-years old, Los Angeles is hopeful that this reset in the minor leagues will help him bounce back. He will receive another opportunity at some point if he performs well in Triple-A.