The Los Angeles Dodgers made acquiring some starting pitching reinforcements a priority prior to the trade deadline. In the end, despite reportedly showing interest in the likes of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, the Dodgers settled for Lance Lynn, the veteran starter who had struggled to that point for the Chicago White Sox.

Lynn's surface-level numbers with the White Sox were as uninspiring as it's gonna get. He had an eye-poppingly huge earned run average, and he allowed a ton of home runs — not exactly a recipe for success especially for a team with World Series hopes such as the Dodgers. And on Wednesday night, Lynn fell prey to his usual struggles once more.

In an 11-4 loss to the Miami Marlins, Lance Lynn allowed three home runs in the span of seven batters in what was a disastrous fifth inning. He coughed up eight earned runs in total, a total collapse relative to his performances for the Dodgers in recent memory. Nevertheless, at this point, Lynn seems to be in a forced state of acceptance when it comes to his struggles with allowing the long ball.

“I mean, once you go over 30, who gives a s**t?” Lynn said, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Of course, when people say they don't give a crap about something, it's when they usually do. Allowing dinger after dinger must be rough for Lance Lynn in what has been a struggle of a 2023 season to this point. With the Dodgers, it seemed like Lynn had already turned a corner, so for him to see his struggles come back to haunt him must be tough to stomach.

The Dodgers don't expect elite-level pitching from Lynn; they only need him to eat some innings to protect a vulnerable pitching staff. But Lynn holds himself to a very high standard and expects much better results from himself moving forward.

“Just an absolute disaster. I blew up. Can’t happen. Got to be better. I know that. I’ve pitched way too long to have an inning like that,” Lynn added.

Thankfully for Lance Lynn, he'll have some margin of error to figure his pitching troubles out given the Dodgers' comfortable cushion in the NL West standings.