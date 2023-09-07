Lance Lynn was once thought of as the future of pitching. He had made an MLB All-Star team with the Chicago White Sox. Additionally, Lynn got three straight Cy Young award nods as he finished in the top six all the way to the 2021 season. But, things are looking to take a bitter turn for him after his knee injury. He was starting to look quite the same with the Mookie Betts-led squad. But, the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Seattle Mariners proved otherwise as he beat out Mike Leake in an undesirable statistic.

Pitchers often have bad games but some career lowlights are lower than others. Lance Lynn is experiencing this unfortunate turn of events against the Mariners. He became the first MLB pitcher to have allowed 40 home runs in a season since Mike Leake in 2019 during their game against Seattle, per Eric Stephen of SB Nation.

In his last three starts, the Dodgers pitcher faced 75 batters. He only had three strikeouts. But, he allowed eight home runs and 17 runs. All of this happened in a span of 17 quick innings as well. It has not been a good look after his disaster of an MLB season. But, he has redeemed it with a terrific winning streak.

Before the deadline, he notched a 6.47 ERA in 119 and 2/3 innings. His value quickly dipped as he was only acquired for the price of five minor league players. A lot is riding on Lance Lynn to step up his game after this performance. While the Mookie Betts-led squad sits atop the NL West, there will be huge questions regarding his consistent performance as they hunt for a World Series victory.