Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinny Pasquantino believes the pressure is on the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2023 World Series. Pasquantino also believes the Dodgers have more pressure to win it all than the league-leading Atlanta Braves.

Vinny Pasquantino shared his thoughts on a potential Dodgers-Braves matchup in the 2023 NLCS on Tuesday, per Chris Rose Sports.

Pasquantino emphasized the Braves are a relatively young squad. Atlanta has a core that consists of Ronald Acuna, Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna, Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Ozzie Albies. Ozuna, the Braves' designated hitter, is the only player from that group who's older than 30.

On the other hand, the Dodgers core includes Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Max Muncy, and Walker Buehler. Kershaw and Freeman are the elder statesmen who are 35 and 34, respectively. Taylor isn't far behind. He's 33 years old.

Vinnie Pasquantino thinks there’s more pressure on the Dodgers than the Braves to win it all this year pic.twitter.com/jFeHJq8x3f — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) September 19, 2023

Vinny Pasquantino: Dodgers vs. Braves is must-watch TV

Vinny Pasquantino makes a valid point. The Braves' young core will dominate the NL East for the next several years. They have won six consecutive division titles after all.

For their part, the Dodgers are also lording it over the NL West. With guys like Kershaw, Freeman, and Taylor around, the pressure is on them to win the World Series this year.

In any case, a potential Dodgers vs. Braves showdown in the NLCS is what October baseball is all about. That series will feature two NL MVP candidates in Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna, Jr. Atlanta's offense has been on fire all season long. Can the Dodgers' pitching rotation stifle them in the NLCS?

Either way, Vinny Pasquantino nailed it: barring any upsets, the Dodgers and Braves are on a collision course in the NLCS. Who will represent the National League in the 2023 World series? Get your popcorn ready.