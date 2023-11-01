Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn got roasted by his wife on social media following his difficult 2023 season

Lance Lynn did not have a great 2023 season. He displayed improvement after getting traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the deadline, but it was still a forgettable campaign for the veteran. In fact, Lynn surrendered an alarming 44 home runs (28 with White Sox, 16 with Dodgers).

Lynn's wife, Dymin, is aiming to help Lynn get back on track in 2024. However, she roasted him in the process, via Jomboy Media.

Lance Lynn’s wife cooked him pic.twitter.com/DCXCwEN94l — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 1, 2023

“Don't worry guys, we put a pitching tunnel in our new house so Lance won't give up the most homers in a season,” she wrote on social media.

Lance Lynn will surely be motivated to improve following his wife's message.

Dodgers: Lance's Lynn's difficult season

In addition to the aforementioned 44 home runs given up, Lynn posted a 5.73 ERA across 183.2 innings of work on the mound. He was able to strikeout 191 hitters though.

At 36-years old, it's unclear what the future holds for Lynn. He struggled mightily in 2022 as well, but finished with a 2.69 ERA back in 2021. Additionally, he was selected to the All-Star team during the '21 season.

Chicago traded Lynn to Los Angeles amid their underperformance as a team. The White Sox are rebuilding and needed to add young talent/prospects.

The question now turns to whether or not the Dodgers will keep Lynn on the roster. He has a club option for 2024. Although it seems likely LA may decline the option following his tough season, there is a chance the Dodgers choose to keep him amid their pitching questions.

Either way, Lynn will pitch in 2024 if he stays healthy. His track record is impressive enough to warrant another opportunity in the big leagues.

And who knows, maybe Lance Lynn's new pitching tunnel will help him find his footing once again at the MLB level.