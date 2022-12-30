By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen a number of notable departures during the offseason. From an offensive standpoint, LA has lost Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger. Meanwhile, they saw a couple of key starting pitchers sign elsewhere in Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney. But there is a silver lining to the departures of Anderson and Heaney.

Bobby Miller, a pitcher who was the Dodgers’ No. 2 overall prospect in 2022, will likely make his big league debut in 2023. Miller’s call-up could come sooner rather than later given the aforementioned free agency departures, per MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo.

“The Dodgers can replace some of the innings they lost with departed free agents Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney by turning to (Bobby) Miller,” Mayo wrote in a recent MLB.com article.

The Dodgers are excited about Bobby Miller’s future. However, other teams have expressed interest in the young flame-thrower. In fact, reports have stated that the Pittsburgh Pirates would want Miller in a potential Bryan Reynolds trade. And that fact alone lessens the chance of LA attempting to acquire the Pirates’ centerfielder.

The Dodgers could turn to a 6-man rotation this season to keep their starters fresh and healthy. They currently have five starting pitchers that are expected to be locked into the rotation. The odds of Miller making the team out of Spring Training are slim. But he could be used as an injury replacement or 6th man in the rotation at some point during the season.

But Miller’s debut may not have come for a long while if Heaney and Anderson were still on the Dodgers’ roster.