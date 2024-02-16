The Dodgers have bolstered their bullpen with a former Yankees and Mets relief pitcher.

After bolstering their rotation with the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, the Los Angeles Dodgers have focused on perfecting their bullpen. While not the most groundbreaking signing, the Dodgers have now added a former New York Yankees and New York Mets relief pitcher to the mix.

Los Angeles has signed Justin Wilson to a minor league contract with a non-roster invite to spring training, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Before the details of his contract were known, Wilson's deal with the Dodgers was first announced by Robert Murray of The Athletic.

The Dodgers have brought back players such as Joe Kelly and Ryan Brasier to their bullpen. Evan Phillips is coming off of a stellar 2023 in which he recorded a 2.05 ERA and converted 24 saves. However Los Angeles knows, especially come playoff time, having a strong bullpen is critical to success.

Justin Wilson underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022, which kept him out for a large majority of the 2023 season. He still signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and was prepared to make his return. However, an untimely lat injury while warming up in the bullpen ended his season once more.

The Dodgers are now hoping that Wilson is past all of his injuries and can make his return to the mound. He comes to Los Angeles with 11 years and 527 games of MLB experience under his belt, holding a 3.41 ERA and a 510/210 K/BB ratio.

With almost two years removed from the diamond, Wilson will need to prove he still has what it takes to succeed at the major league level. But the Dodgers are ready to find out and are taking a low-risk gamble on the left-hander.