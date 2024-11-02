The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly exercised their club option on catcher Austin Barnes Saturday, per Robert Murray of FanSided. The option is worth $3.5 million. Barnes, 34, is the Dodgers backup catcher. He does not receive the most attention, but Barnes still made a big impact for the Dodgers amid their World Series run in 2024.

Barnes, who has played in MLB since 2015, has spent his entire career with the Dodgers. The veteran catcher appeared in 54 games during the 2024 season, recording the second highest batting average (.264) of his career. Barnes ultimately slashed .264/.331/.307/.638.

He understands how to handle a pitching staff. Barnes can defend his position at a respectable level as well. The Dodgers like having a backup like Barnes, as they feel comfortable turning to him whenever Will Smith needs a day off.

The Dodgers are currently enjoying their World Series victory. They fought hard to earn it and ended up taking care of business against the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic. The Dodgers want to win it again in 2025 and develop a dynasty. After signing Shohei Ohtani last offseason, LA knew they had a chance to build something special.

Winning the World Series on a consistent basis is extremely difficult. Anything can happen once the postseason begins. However, the Dodgers will likely be the favorite heading into the 2025 campaign.

Austin Barnes’ impact should not be overlooked. His veteran prowess and understanding of what it takes to play in a big market like Los Angeles is crucial. After all, there is a reason why the Dodgers exercised their club option on him.

The Dodgers will be an intriguing team to follow throughout the offseason. They feature more than enough talent to play well again in 2025, but it would not be surprising to see them attempt to add another star or two whether it is via free agency or a trade.