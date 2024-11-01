As the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series beating the New York Yankees in five games, the team conducted their parade Friday afternoon to celebrate the win. While the parade included Dodgers star Walker Buehler having a fun time, it also included some bold claims by manager Dave Roberts and first baseman Freddie Freeman.

The last time Los Angeles won a World Series, it was in 2020 during the MLB's shortened season and while no one can take that title from them, there had been an enormous amount of pressure to win another one. Now that they have done it, Roberts said during the parade that they are preparing to go back to back on Fabian Ardaya.

“Let's get ready to run this thing back next year, too,” Roberts said.

Freeman was the World Series MVP after an incredible performance that started in Game 1 where he hit the walk-off grand slam to take the game for the Dodgers. Still, he would credit his teammates during the parade while also mentioning how he “only had one leg” as referencing the various injuries he has had this season and saying they are going to “run this back.”

“I only had one leg but I had a whole group of guys who had my back all year,” Freeman said. “I can't wait to run this back next year.”

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman on journey to World Series title

There is no doubt that it was a long road for Freeman this season as he gets his second World Series win, the first being with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. Besides the multiple issues, including a second Freeman injury, he also had to take care of his son who was hospitalized as he talked about his journey per ESPN.

“I gave myself to the game, to the field,” Freeman said. “I did everything I could to get onto that field. And that's why this is really, really sweet. I'm proud of the fact that I gave everything I could to this team, and I left it all out there. That's all I try to do every single night. When I go home and put my head on that pillow, I ask if I gave everything I had that night. And usually, it's a yes. One hundred percent of the time, it's a yes. But this one was a little bit sweeter because I went through a lot. My teammates appreciated it. The organization appreciated it. And to end it with a championship makes all the trying times before games, what I put myself through to get on the field, worth it.”

At any rate, the Dodgers finished with the best record in baseball going 98-64 and proved it by winning it all in the World Series which judging by their comments, they will look to do the same next season.