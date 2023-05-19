Competing in a division that includes two of the highest payrolls in baseball, few expected the Arizona Diamondbacks to be a contender in the National League West.

Yet more than a quarter of the way into the season, Arizona sits at 25-19 — the third-best record in the NL — and is only 2.5 games back of the first-place Dodgers.

Offensively, youngsters Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo are getting on base at high clips. At the same time, veteran first-baseman Christian Walker continues his home run-hitting hot streak from last season, as he is on pace to eclipse the 40-homer plateau again.

In terms of pitching, Arizona’s bullpen has been a pleasant surprise. Andrew Chafin has been solid in his first year as a regular closer, and Kyle Nelson has a lock-down 1.59 ERA in 20 appearances.

Starting pitching, though is where things begin to get dicey. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have been phenomenal — with both pitchers posting sub-3 ERAs — but no other starter has an ERA below 5.00.

Fortunately for the Diamondbacks, they have a couple of young outfielders they can use as trade bait. After promising rookie seasons in 2022, Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas have both struggled this year. With other young outfielders like Dominic Fletcher performing well, McCarthy and Thomas currently find themselves at Triple-A.

With these promising young players as trade capital, let’s look at some starting pitchers the Diamondbacks can add to aid their playoff push in the NL West.

Matthew Boyd (Detroit Tigers)

It feels like Matthew Boyd has been on the verge of a breakout season for years. The lefty recorded 238 strikeouts in 2019 but combined that with a mediocre 4.58 ERA.

2020 was a disappointment — with an MLB-high 15 home runs allowed in 60.1 innings — before injuries kept him out for much of 2021 and 2022. This year, Boyd’s ERA sits at an unsightly 6.47, though his expected ERA is much lower at just 4.29. An intense chase rate and a low hard-hit percentage further give hope to a rebound after the lefty’s unlucky start.

Kyle Freeland (Colorado Rockies)

Playing under the anonymity of Coors Fields for the mediocre Colorado Rockies, Kyle Freeland has quietly been one of the better pitchers in the National League this season. His 3.16 ERA is more than a full point lower than his previous best season, and his WHIP is also at a career low.

Lucas Giolito (Chicago White Sox)

Usually, it is best to temper expectations when examining possible trades. But the Diamondbacks are a legit playoff contender with the third-best farm system in baseball.

The White Sox have been atrocious so far and have shown no signs of improvement. Lucas Giolito is an unrestricted free agent after this season and, despite an inconsistent start to this season, still has the ace-level stuff that teams crave.

Drew Smyly (Chicago Cubs)

Smyly is one of those guys who has been around forever and feels like he will stay. Still just 33, Smyly made his MLB debut in 2012. He was an above-average starter for the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays, got hurt, missed two full seasons, and has bounced around with five different clubs since then.

2022 was a re-breakout year for the lefty, who had a 3.47 ERA for the Cubs in 22 starts. The wily vet has been even better this year, dropping his ERA to below 3.00. His pitches don’t really spin, but that doesn’t matter because he gives up some of the weakest contact in all of baseball.