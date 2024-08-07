The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing musical chairs with their injured list and active roster. However, shortstop Miguel Rojas' inclusion back into the lineup should help mitigate the constant turnover.

The Dodgers activated two players while sending down one and shelving another, via the team's social media.

“The Dodgers activated IF Miguel Rojas and RHP Michael Grove, optioned OF James Outman and placed RHP Brusdar Graterol on the injured list,” the organization reported.

Rojas is coming back from right forearm inflammation, via SB Nation's Eric Stephen.

“Rojas felt tightness in his forearm during the first weekend after the All-Star break, something he said that only affected him while throwing, not hitting,” Stephen wrote. “He left a game on July 21 after experiencing more tightness on a throw from shortstop, and three days later was placed on the injured list. On Monday at Dodger Stadium, Rojas took at-bats in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium, and took part in the usual assortment of fielding drills. He played in one minor league rehab game, going 0-for-3 with a walk as the designated hitter for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night.”

Rojas took over at shortstop after Mookie Betts went down, while also filling in at second and third base when needed. The 35-year-old was having the best year of his career before going down, slashing .271/.316/.406 with three homers and 21 RBI.

How will the other roster moves affect the team?

The Dodgers will miss Brusdar Graterol

After missing 113 games with a right shoulder injury, Graterol suffered a likely season-ending Grade 3 hamstring strain after just eight pitches Tuesday night, via MLB.com. The sixth-year veteran has a career 2.89 ERA, 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, and a 3.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Graterol at full strength would have been a significant addition to the bullpen for the stretch run, but Los Angeles will now have to compensate for the loss. Grove's return is unlikely to move the needle, as the fellow right-hander has a 5.06 ERA in 28 appearances.

Outman, meanwhile, will have to work his way back up to the big leagues after a brutal season. The 2018 seventh-round pick slashed just .148/.253/.267 in 52 games.

The Dodgers, despite their roster turnover, are still clinging to a 3.5-game lead atop the NL West. The squad still has the inside track at the division crowd, but would benefit from immediate hot streaks by Rojas and Grove.