The Los Angeles Dodgers placed SP Lance Lynn on the bereavement list and recalled RP Victor Gonzalez, the team announced. Lynn has been placed on the bereavement list due to a death in his family, Bob Nightengale of the Orange County Register reports.

Lynn will have plenty of time to be away from the team since the Dodgers clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs. He's expected to play a big role in the rotation upon his return, joining Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller. Lynn has been fairly inconsistent since joining the Dodgers so LA is hopeful he can find his footing in the postseason. For now, the focus for Lynn understandably isn't baseball given the situation at hand.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez is a left-handed reliever who's displayed signs of promise in the past. He will finish the 2023 season in the Dodgers bullpen, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will earn a playoff spot.

Dodgers preparing for playoffs

The Dodgers will finish the '23 campaign against the San Francisco Giants on the road. Following the series, LA will be up against a challenge, something that did them in last year.

The team must find a way to stay motivated and ready for competition during their first-round bye in the postseason. Los Angeles is expected to play a scrimmage and fans will be able to watch. Having fans in attendance will give the feel of a real game.

The Dodgers had a bye last year and were ultimately upset by the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. They need to learn from that experience and make sure they are ready in 2023.