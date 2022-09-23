Dodgers make $6.5 million decision on key reliever

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had their fair share of injuries in the bullpen. On Friday, the Dodgers made a decision on one of their key relievers who succumbed to injury at the beginning of the 2022 season. The club agreed to a one-year contract worth $6.5 million with Daniel Hudson, per J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter.

The Dodgers say they’ve agreed to terms with Daniel Hudson on a 1-year contract for the 2023 season worth $6.5 million with a club option for the 2024 season. — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) September 23, 2022

Per Hoornstra, Daniel Hudson’s deal with the Dodgers includes a club option for the 2024 season. The contract was reported on Thursday evening, though the club made it official on Friday afternoon.

Hudson, 35, was enjoying a strong season before he tore his ACL in a June game against the Atlanta Braves. The Virginia native was attempting to field a grounder when his left knee bent awkwardly as he stepped off the mound.

He then limped off the field with the training staff. Unfortunately for the Dodgers, the veteran hurler was lost for the rest of the 2022 season.

The freak injury shouldn’t distract from what Hudson, a former starter-turned-reliever, was doing this year. In 25 games, the ex-Washington Nationals World Series champion pitched to a 2.22 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

He was emerging as a late-inning option for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, as he had logged five saves in 2022. Now, Roberts will be able to turn to Hudson once again next year, when the veteran right-hander returns healthy.

Bullpen injuries have hit the Dodgers hard, as they’ve lost the likes of Blake Treinen, David Price, Brusdar Graterol, Yency Almonte and Victor Gonzales to injuries in 2022.

That’s why they were quick to resign one of their better pitchers in the ‘pen.