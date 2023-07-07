Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy has endured an inconsistent 2023 season. On one hand, he's hitting home runs at a decent rate. However, just about every other part of his offensive game is lacking. Muncy, who recently returned from injury, smashed a home run on Thursday in LA's 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers' third baseman spoke with Kirsten Watson after the game about finding himself at the plate, per SportsNet LA.

“The results haven't always been there on the field, but as long as my work stays good, I’m trusting myself I can get back to the All-Star caliber player that I am,” Muncy said Thursday following the Dodgers' win. “Tonight was good to get one of those results back.”

Max Muncy's inconsistent 2023 season

Muncy is slashing .195/.325/.469 with a .794 OPS. He's clubbed 20 home runs in just 70 games, but has also struck out 82 times during that span.

Arguably the most concerning element of Muncy's stat line is his low OBP. He's typically a player who draws walks and finds ways to get on base. For his career, Muncy owns a .352 OBP. In 2021, which was when he last made an All-Star team, Muncy finished with a .368 OBP for the Dodgers.

In the end, the Dodgers will not complain about his home run output. However, if Muncy wants to return to “All-Star caliber” form like he said, getting on base at a higher rate will be crucial. Perhaps his performance on Thursday will jumpstart a hot stretch ahead of the All-Star break.