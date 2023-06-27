Max Muncy is back! The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Muncy has been reinstated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday night's game versus the Colorado Rockies. Dodgers' No. 3 overall prospect Michael Busch was optioned in a corresponding move. Dodgers beat writer Juan Toribio also shared that Muncy will play third base in his return from the IL on Tuesday evening.

Muncy has certainly endured his share of ups and downs throughout the 2023 campaign. Prior to landing on the IL, he was slashing .191/.323/.474 with a .796 OPS and 18 home runs. His average and OBP are obviously far from ideal, but Muncy is still hitting the ball over the fence at a decent rate. He's been a boom-or-bust player in 2023 though.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers will be happy to have him back in the lineup. LA is trying to climb the NL West standings, currently trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks by three games. Meanwhile, they are a half-game behind the San Francisco Giants. Considering the amount of injuries the Dodgers have dealt with, their standings placement is fairly impressive.

In other Dodgers news…

Julio Urias performed well in his minor league rehab start on Sunday. His exact timetable is uncertain but it seems as if Urias is on the verge of returning. The Dodgers' pitching depth will benefit from his return, whenever it does happen, without question.

Los Angeles' infield, with the exception of Freddie Freeman, has underperformed in 2023. Miguel Vargas and Miguel Rojas haven't provided much value from an offensive perspective. Rojas recently discussed his struggles. He's working hard to figure things out offensively.

Overall, the Dodgers enter Tuesday's affair having won four of their past five games. They were most recently defeated on Sunday though, so LA will try to jump back into the win column on Tuesday in Colorado.