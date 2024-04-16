The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly promoting their No. 3 overall prospect Andy Pages to the big league club, per baseball reporter Francys Romero. Pages is the No. 94 overall prospect in the sport, according to MLB.com.
There were rumors about Pages potentially breaking camp with the team. The Dodgers ultimately sent him to the Triple-A level to begin the season.
Pages looked great in spring training, though, slashing .471/.571/1.000/1.571 across seven games played. The Dodgers already had a full outfield, however. With a number of Los Angeles' outfield options struggling at the moment, the team ultimately decided to promote Pages.
Mookie Betts is now the Dodgers shortstop. Teoscar Hernandez has swung the bat well, but the rest of LA's outfield performance has been underwhelming. James Outman and Enrique Hernandez have struggled for the most part. Jason Heyward is currently injured. Meanwhile, Chris Taylor has endured an abysmal start to the new campaign.
Perhaps Pages can inject new life into the Dodgers outfield.
Andy Pages set to join Dodgers
Again, Pages is LA's No. 3 overall prospect, trailing only catcher/first baseman Dalton Rushing and right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso. Pages, 23, features the potential to become a superstar.
Pages' power is arguably his most intriguing skill. Scouts believe he can become a consistent threat in the middle of a lineup someday. His throwing power from the outfield is arguably even more impressive, though. The 23-year-old features a tremendous throwing arm which will make runners think twice before attempting to take an extra base against the Dodgers.
He's still developing from a defensive standpoint. Additionally, Pages has some holes in his swing. Strikeouts could be problematic early in his big league career.
Nevertheless, the aforementioned potential is undeniable with Pages.
It will be intriguing to see how the Dodgers utilize Pages. He is probably going to play a corner outfield position and one would imagine LA will prefer not to platoon a young player who should benefit from everyday at-bats.
Teoscar Hernandez is the starting right fielder. Outman is the center fielder. Taylor and Enrique Hernandez are capable of playing multiple positions if necessary, but they can hold down left field as well. With that being said, it seems like left field may be the best option for Pages.
However, that is something Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will ultimately need to figure out. Finding a way to consistently get Pages' bat in the lineup will be the most important element of it all.