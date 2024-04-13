The Los Angeles Dodgers have started the 2024 season strong. Utility man Chris Taylor, though, would probably like to hit the refresh button on his campaign. Taylor is currently 1-32 (.031 batting average) in 2024 and has struck out an alarming 17 times already.
Taylor has not exactly been a superstar in previous years, but he was selected to the National League All-Star team in 2021. He's been with Los Angeles since 2016 and plays a big role when it comes to clubhouse chemistry. His struggles, however, are becoming difficult to ignore.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is continuing to trust Taylor. The Dodgers were defeated by the San Diego Padres in extra innings on Friday night, and Roberts said he did not consider pinch-hitting for Taylor in the 8-7 loss, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
“Dave Roberts said he didn’t consider pinch-hitting for Chris Taylor in extras. Had Taylor Trammell (a LHH) and Austin Barnes on the bench but said he wanted to ride with Taylor and let him sort out his offensive slump,” Ardaya wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Roberts also recently provided an in-depth statement on Taylor's struggles, via Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.
“He's scuffling, certainly,” Roberts said. “He's one of our core guys. Obviously, with the injury to Jason (Heyward), I have some more runway to run him out there… He expects a lot of himself. Every time he gets in there, I feel something good is going to happen… He's always been a streaky guy.”
Roberts, Dodgers not giving up on Taylor
Chris Taylor is a veteran who has earned the trust of Dave Roberts. Los Angeles understands what Taylor brings to the table. He has enjoyed no shortage of terrific offensive moments over the years, and he may be one or two good at-bats away from finding his footing once again.
In all reality, Taylor's defensive versatility is probably a major reason why the Dodgers love having him on the roster as well. He can play almost every position on the diamond. Right now, he is primarily focusing on the outfield, but he can fill in at shortstop, third base, or second base if necessary.
With all of that being said, the Dodgers may need to make a difficult decision later in the season if Taylor cannot turn things around. He does not need to record All-Star numbers, but Los Angeles will need him to have respectable statistics at the very least.
Chris Taylor will try to get back on track during the Dodgers' Saturday night clash with the Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 PM EST in Los Angeles.