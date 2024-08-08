With the Los Angeles Dodgers' regular season efforts looking like they will lead to yet another postseason spot, manager Dave Roberts is looking to get the squad ready for another march to the World Series. The team is starting to round into better health, and one player that is close to returning is starting pitcher Walker Buehler.

Buehler is scheduled to make his final rehab start before rejoining the big-league roster, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“Walker Buehler is scheduled to make what is expected to be his final start for OKC tonight before rejoining #Dodgers,” reported Plunkett on X, formerly Twitter. “He has a 5.59 ERA in 8 minor-league rehab starts this year, 5.84 in 8 MLB starts.”

With Buehler set to join up with his teammates in Los Angeles, and rookie starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto also undergoing rehab, the stars are beginning to align in Hollywood. The real question is can Buehler and the rest of the injured players provide an extra push to a team looking to win their first World Series trophy since 2020? The hope is Buehler returns to his previously elite-level production, but only time will tell if that happens this year.

Walker Buehler, Dodgers look to win eighth World Series title

Buehler's 5.84 ERA in his eight starts this year is a bit concerning, as the former ace hasn't been pitching up to his past levels. His ERA has been inflated by the final start he had before he went on the IL in June. During that game against the Colorado Rockies on the road, Buehler only went four innings and gave up seven earned runs.

That outing spiked his ERA to 5.84 from the previous 4.64 mark. He's only pitched six innings twice this year, earning a quality start in both of those efforts. The rest of the time, he failed to reach to five innings four times.

The right-hander's execution will undoubtedly have to improve in order to help the Dodgers reach the postseason once again. Many Los Angeles fans (and probably a good amount of the organization's staff as well) would love to see Buehler return to his 2021 levels, where he almost won a Cy Young Award. During that campaign, he went 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA and 212 strikeouts over 207.2 innings.

Since then, the former Vanderbilt Commodore has dealt with frequent injuries. He was lost in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery and returned in May. Although he was likely not back to 100 percent before this latest injury setback, flashes of Buehler's former dominance were still apparent.

Yes, his minor league rehab stint could have gone better. Yes, the Dodgers could use 2021 Walker Buehler. However, even if they get the Walker Buehler who threw two quality starts earlier this season, rather than the version in his other outings, then the chances of another Dodger World Series title will grow considerably.