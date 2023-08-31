The Los Angeles Dodgers are making baseball look easy. So easy, in fact, that they established a new franchise record this August, as they won their 24th game of the month following a 7-0 demolition of the Arizona Diamondbacks at home Wednesday night, according to Dodger Insider.

“The Dodgers now have 24 wins in August — the most in any month in Los Angeles Dodgers history.”

The Diamondbacks tasted both the wrath of the Dodgers' great pitching and offense. Ryan Pepiot started for Los Angeles and pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts. Ryan Yarbrough sparkled on the mound just as much as Pepiot, as he tossed four scoreless frames with just four hits allowed to go with four punchouts. As usual, Freddie Freeman delivered for the Dodgers, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run. Mookie Bets also shined, going 2-for-4 with a run and walk.

Los Angeles can add one more win to its record-setting month in a blockbuster showdown this Thursday for the opener of a four-game series between two of the hottest clubs in the big leagues right now. The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn to the mound Thursday night against the visiting Atlanta Braves, who have won seven of their last eight games and all of their last three outings. It is a crucial series that could very well determine who will get the home-field advantage in a potential National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers have an 83-49 record for a huge 14.5-game lead ahead of their rivals in the National League West division.