The new Frito-Lay and PepsiCo advertisement for the NFL season surely reminded some fans of their age. Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen starred in it along with Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Dan Marino, Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, and Emmitt Smith. It was one star-studded affair titled “Unretirement” which was received by consumers.

The new commercial with the Bills superstar and the NFL legends focused on the theme of playing at an old age. It saw them gear up in the new uniforms rather than their old and iconic jerseys. Fans were treated to Dan Marino throwing the ball and getting sacked. Marino even had a funny interaction with the Bills quarterback. Randy Moss was also in the commercial arguing about his old age and catching a pass. Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith had Father Time catch up to him as he fell asleep on the bench.

There were a lot of nostalgic callbacks in the commercial. Julian Edelman and Tom Brady dropped one of the most recent jokes while calling out moves that step out of retirement. Overall, it was a fun watch that fans may see before kickoff and in between ad breaks.

Josh Allen was just glad to be a part of something great. He even wrote down his reaction to seeing the commercial on Twitter. “Great to see these guys suited up again!” the Bills superstar said.

Great to see these guys suited up again! #ad pic.twitter.com/jpHMkjP8iu — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) August 30, 2023

It will always be amazing to watch Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith hit the griddy every once in a while in between stressful games. What was your favorite moment in this hilarious NFL kickoff advertisement with the Bills superstar?