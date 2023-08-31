The Los Angeles Dodgers are sitting pretty atop the NL West, as they entered their Wednesday night clash against division rival Arizona Diamondbacks with an 82-67 record. And a big reason behind their continued dominance over their division is the consistent excellence of the superstar position player duo of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, as they extend their incredible relationship off the field into the diamond.

In fact, the Dodgers duo just had an excellent month of August, and in the process, they made MLB history that hasn't been achieved in almost nine decades. Per OptaSTATS, Betts and Freeman had each tallied 40+ hits, 10+ doubles, and 3+ stolen bases over the past calendar month. The last time a pair of teammates each reached those benchmarks was in August 1937, when the Detroit Tigers duo of Charlie Gehringer and Gee Walker achieved those numbers.

Of course, baseball is too much of a team sport that the excellence of even two superstar talents isn't enough to propel a team to greatness. Just ask how much the Los Angeles Angels' playoff hopes have benefitted from the superstar exploits of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. But even then, it's clear that Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have fueled the Dodgers' incredible play as of late.

During the calendar month of August, the Dodgers have gone 24-4, improving their record even further after a 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks. Now armed with a 14-game lead in the division, the Dodgers can now set their sights on the postseason. The hope now is that Betts and Freeman continue raking the way they did over the past month.