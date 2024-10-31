The Los Angeles Dodgers have long tried to build a winning culture from the top down, similar to that of their Los Angeles brethren, the Lakers. The fact that Magic Johnson, arguably the greatest Laker of all time, was part of the celebrations for the Dodgers’ World Series victory is a sign things are working for MLB’s newest champions.

Johnson, a five-time NBA champion as a player, is part owner of the Dodgers. He was on the field as the team celebrated its eighth World Series title after a dramatic comeback win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 Wednesday night.

Johnson posted a picture with his wife Cookie and the caption “WORLD SERIES CHAMPS!!!” on his X profile. He praised manager Dave Roberts, World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and the whole Dodgers organization for their perseverance this October.

Even though the Dodgers won in 2020, this felt like the real thing on so many levels. There was no parade then and celebrations were diluted. This year’s will more than make up for it and Magic will be right in the middle of it.

Although a championship was the expectation for the Dodgers for so many years, finally winning it has to feel surreal. From ownership down to the clubhouse, everyone played a role in making it happen.

The next step will be trying to turn it into a dynasty. Who better to help build that than Magic Johnson? He might not have his fingerprints all over the team, but he can be a voice of guidance when it comes to navigating the season after a championship.

Winning two wasn’t enough for Magic Johnson the player. It surely won’t be enough for Magic the owner. Anything short of another title in 2025 would be a disappointment for the Dodgers. If any team can repeat and break the streak of 25 years without a back-to-back champion, it’s the Dodgers.