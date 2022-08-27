Magic Johnson reacts to Dodgers’ ridiculous 2022 season, shouts out Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers are enjoying a fantastic 2022 regular season. As of this story’s publication, the Dodgers lead all of baseball with an 87-37 record. The San Diego Padres, who acquired Juan Soto at the trade deadline, sit 19.5 games behind LA in the NL West. Their strong brand of play is capturing the entire sports world’s attention. Former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson shared his reaction to the Dodgers season on Twitter.

“I’m so happy my @Dodgers have the best record in MLB, 87-37, and we have the top two players with the most hits in MLB, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner!”

Johnson shouted out Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner who have been vital to the Dodgers’ success. Freeman is slashing .326/.399/.520 with 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases. Turner is slashing .311/.354/.491 with 18 home runs and 20 stolen bases. They are both superstar players who have turned into anchors of the Dodgers infield.

Magic Johnson technically has an MLB World Series title to his name. The Dodgers owner was awarded a title after the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series.

Johnson, and the rest of LA for that matter, will continue to support the team as they strive towards the playoffs. The Dodgers have enjoyed plenty of regular season success over the past few years. However, they have earned just one World Series title since 1988.

With Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, and Mookie Betts leading the charge, LA is favored to win the Fall Classic this season. But it won’t be easy, as teams such as the New York Mets, Houston Astros, and New York Yankees will stand in their way.