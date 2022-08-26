Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals encouraging update on Gavin Lux’s ‘neck issue’

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a minor injury concern with infielder Gavin Lux earlier this week.

Lux was initially slotted in the Dodgers’ lineup for their home matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday but was later scratched due to what manager Dave Roberts described as a “neck issue.”

“Gavin has this neck issue,” Roberts said. “I don’t know where it came from. It affects his swing. When he’s swinging, it gets a little bit more irritated. So he’s down obviously today, we’ll stay away from him.”

Chris Taylor wound up being moved over to second base for the contest, while Trayce Thompson was penciled in to take over at the designated hitter position.

Lux went on to miss the final game of the Dodgers’ home series against the Brewers and was not included in their lineup for the Friday clash with the Miami Marlins. At the least, he could soon make his return to the Dodgers lineup.

Ahead of the Dodgers’ matchup against the Marlins, Roberts revealed that Lux is feeling “better today.” Lux is slated to hit in the batting cage today, and barring any setbacks, he will be featured in the Dodgers’ lineup for the second game of their four-game road series with Miami.

This all comes as a relief for the current National League West leaders, as there was early worry over whether Lux would have needed a 10-day injured list stint.

Overall, Lux is enjoying his first breakout season in the majors. He has posted career highs across the board, including in OPS+ (124) and OBP (.373). He also boasts a .297 batting average through 110 total games played so far in the campaign, which ranks third on the team among qualified hitters. His versatility on the field has made him a regular in the Dodgers’ everyday lineup, logging 77 starts at second base and 24 starts out in left field.

In the big picture, the Dodgers will look to continue to create a bit more separation away from the current NL East leaders in the New York Mets for the top spot in the NL in their upcoming four-game set with the Marlins.