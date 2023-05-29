Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

When Max Muncy left the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday, fans held their breath as they feared a potential long-term injury. However, Muncy’s latest injury update should have the Dodgers and their fans in high spirits.

Muncy said that his hamstring feels good and he is confident that he was just dealing with cramps, via David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. Doctors have determined that Muncy doesn’t need to undergo an MRI, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. Assuming he suffers no setbacks, Los Angeles is hopeful Muncy will be in the lineup on Tuesday.

Los Angeles held Muncy out of their Monday tilt against the Washington Nationals. With an extra day of rest, Muncy looks like he will be ready to go. While the Dodgers haven’t officially announced that he will return on Tuesday, all signs are pointing to have Muncy in the lineup for their second game against the Nationals.

Which would be a major boost for the Dodgers. While he is hitting just .208 on the season, Muncy already has 17 home runs and 38 RBI. He is tied for second most home runs in the MLB and tied for 11th-most RBI.

LA would certainly like to see Muncy improve his batting average. However, his power stroke has been something to marvel at this season. When Muncy steps up to the plate, there’s always a chance for a home run. That’s an invaluable resource for the Dodgers.

Lucily for them, Max Muncy seems ready to go. Leaving Sunday’s game caused quite a scare. But it looks to be nothing more than a scare as Muncy is poised to soon return to the potent Dodgers’ lineup.