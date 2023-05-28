Injuries have been a significant factor for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, particularly among the pitching staff. They may have suffered another key injury Sunday when slugger Max Muncy had to come out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to a potential hamstring problem.

Max Muncy will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring. Muncy said he changed how he was running when he tagged up from third base. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) May 28, 2023

Muncy appeared to hurt himself in the top of the third inning when he was running on his ground ball to the infield. Brandon Lowe’s throw to second was wide of the mark and went into left field, and Muncy tried to turn on his speed and run to second base.

He made it safely, but manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers trainer came out to look at him. Muncy stayed in the game at the time. He advanced to 3rd base on a long fly to center field and then scored on a sacrifice fly.

He did not appear to have any further incident, but he did not go out to the field in the bottom of the inning. Muncy is scheduled to have an MRI on his left hamstring.

Max Muncy was 1 for 2 in the game with a home run, and that gave him home runs in back-to-back games against Tampa Bay. He appeared to be coming out of a slump that had seen him go 5 for 37 in his previous games.

The Dodgers fell to the Rays 11-10, and they dropped 2 of the 3 games in the series. Los Angeles exploded for 4 home runs in the game that were slugged by J.D. Martinez, Chris Taylor and Trayce Thompson in addition to Muncy.