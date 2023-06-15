Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy is dealing with a hamstring injury. He shared a cryptic update Wednesday, before Dave Roberts said the team is hopeful he can avoid an IL stint. However, nothing was guaranteed. Muncy revealed a promising injury update on Thursday though, stating that his hamstring injury is not a Grade 2 as was initially reported, per Foul Territory.

Muncy didn't give an exact target return date, but he's hoping to return soon. The fact that the Dodgers were saying Max Muncy could potentially avoid an IL stint despite a reported Grade 2 hamstring injury was peculiar to begin with. Muncy revealed what the timetable may have been had he actually been dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring injury.

“If it was a Grade 2, you're looking at a month, two months,” Muncy said. “Thankfully that's not what I'm looking at right now.”

Max Muncy's impact on the Dodgers

Max Muncy has endured various ups and downs in 2023. On one hand, he's clubbing home runs at an impressive rate. His 18 homers through just 60 games is respectable without question. However, he's also slashing just .191/.323/.474 with a .796 OPS.

Muncy's low OBP is especially concerning. He's typically been a player who gets on-base at a quality rate. For his career, Muncy owns a .352 OBP.

With that being said, the Dodgers still value Max Muncy's bat in the middle of their lineup. He's an intimidating presence at the plate who offers extra protection for Los Angeles' superstar players. If Muncy can indeed return soon, that will be important for this Dodgers ball club.