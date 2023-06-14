A left hamstring issue will keep Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy out of the lineup for the second game in a row, but it appears that he is making good progress in his recovery from the lower-body injury. Muncy was seen taking ground balls Wednesday ahead of the Dodgers' game against the Chicago White Sox at home and said that he received “average news” with regard to his lower-body injury, according to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.

Max Muncy hurt his hamstring during last Sunday's series-finale 7-3 road loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. He would then miss the series opener against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium last Tuesday before getting ruled out for Wednesday's contest. With Muncy out anew, the Dodgers are expected to give Chris Taylor the nod to start at the hot corner.

Muncy has been struggling at the plate this season and his hamstring issue must only be adding to his frustrations. So far in the 2023 MLB campaign, Max Muncy is batting just .191 and also has just a .323 OBP and .474 slugging percentage. He has the second-most strikeouts among Dodgers hitters this season with 70 but is also leading the team in home runs (18) and RBI (45).

The Dodgers survived Tuesday's game against the White Sox without Muncy, as they scored a 5-1 victory. Los Angeles would look to do it again this Wednesday with Clayton Kershaw getting the start. Hopefully for the Dodgers, Muncy will be ready to get back to action by Thursday in the finale of this series.