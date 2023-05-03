A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy called game. Muncy delivered a walk-off grand slam Tuesday night to give the Dodgers a 10-6 victory at home over the Philadelphia Phillies in the third and final leg of this three-game series.

MAX MUNCY CALLS GAME 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lt8zvRIe4I — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 3, 2023

“Max Muncy delivered a walk-off grand slam off former teammate Craig Kimbrel, giving the Dodgers a win they honestly had no business getting. The Dodgers swept the Phillies, immediately after sweeping the Cardinals. The Padres are next,” tweets Alden González of ESPN.

It was quite a win for Max Muncy and the Dodgers, considering that they were trailing the Phillies by five runs at one point in the contest.

From Blake Harris: “GAME OF THE YEAR DOWN 5-0 BUT THAT AIN’T NO PROBLEM OFFENSE CHIPPED AWAY AND MAX MUNCY ENDED IT WITH A GRAND SLAM SIX WINS IN A ROW”

The Dodgers started to get down to work on offense in the third inning with Mookie Betts driving home the team’s first run of the contest with a single. Then Miguel Vargas launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Freddie Freeman had Chris Taylor scoring on a sacrifice fly in the seventh to cut the deficit down to one run. Austin Barnes got the Dodgers ahead for the first time with a single that plated in two runs during the eighth inning. Phillies infielder Bryson Stott tied it up at 6-6 with an RBI single in the ninth, but there was no saving Philadelphia from the hot bat of Max Muncy, who saved the best for last with a blistering blast that sent Dodgers fans home smiling.

GRAND SLAM WALK OFF DOUBLE SWEEP YEEEEESH https://t.co/mriKjswKRv — Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) May 3, 2023

DODGERS ONLY NEEDED ONE, MAX MUNCY GAVE THEM FOUR! MAX MUNCY WALK OFF GRAND SLAM! pic.twitter.com/FwMRUhk5IA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 3, 2023

This win for Max Muncy and the Dodgers was a total flex for the team, as that capped a series that saw them outscore the Phillies in three games, 36-11. They are also now on a five-game win streak which they will look to extend when they face off with the San Diego Padres in a new series that kicks off this coming Friday at PETCO Park.

Muncy is now batting .239 so far in the 2023 MLB regular season and also has 12 home runs and 27 RBI.