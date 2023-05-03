The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers finish their three-game series Wednesday. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Dodgers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Bryce Harper returned to the Phillies lineup but went 0-4 as the Dodgers thumped the Phillies for the second straight game. The Dodgers have now won five straight games, and they have dominated Philadelphia. They have outscored the Phillies by a score of 26-5 in the two games so far, hitting five home runs in the process. The Phillies have dropped below .500 on the season, and how are in fourth place in the NL East.

Here are the Phillies-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Dodgers Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+155)

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-188)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Dodgers

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/ SNLA

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies, who have hit well all year, need to get back to doing that. Philadelphia is fourth in the majors in batting average at .266. While hitting well, they are not drawing a ton of walks, as their OBP is at .322, good for 15th in the majors. They are also struggling to hit with runners in scoring position. The Phillies rank 23rd in that category, hitting just .242 on the season.

Maybe Bryce Harper’s return can help them in that regard, as many of their stars have struggled. Trea Turner is hitting just .207 when runners are in scoring position. That is 45 points lower than his overall season average and would explain why he has just eight runs batter in this year. Kyle Schwarber has 13 RBIs thanks to seven home runs but is hitting .083 in RISP situations. Conversely, Alec Bhom is hitting well in these spots. He is hitting .342 in RISP situations, which may be why he leads the team in RBIs with 22 this year. If the Phillies can get a few timely hits, they will be back to winning quickly.

Aaron Nola gets the start today. He has not been at his best this year, but his most recent starts have been good. Nola is 2-2 on the year with a 4.46 ERA on the season. After a rough start, the Phillies have won the last three games Nola has started, including his last one, in which Nola went eight innings and gave up just one run in a win over the Astros. He is trending in the right direction, which will be important for today’s game.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are back in first in the NL West thanks to this five-game winning streak. The Dodgers welcomed their former shortstop back to LA with two straight massive victories. Trea Turner did have two hits in the two games, including a home run against his old team, but the Dodgers got the best of the Phillies twice. Max Muncy is leading this Dodgers lineup. So far this year he is tied for 1st in the league with 11 home runs, and top ten with 23 RBIs. He has reached base safely in each of the last seven games while driving in six.

James Outman is playing great as well. He has seven home runs and 21 RBIs this year while hitting .282 on the season. He has scored a run in each of the last four games while reaching base in all of them. The Dodgers also have the combination of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and J.D. Martinez. Each of them has over four homers and over 13 RBIs. All of them are hitting over .250 on the season as well.

For the Dodgers, Gavin Stone will make his major league debut on the mound. The 2020 fifth-round pick has gone 2-2 in the minors this year with a 4.74 ERA and a WHIP of 1.26. He started the season slow but has shined in his last two AAA starts. He has gone 9.2 innings, allowing just five hits and one run. He has also struck out 15 batters in that time.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

With how both teams are playing, it seems easy to pick the Dodgers to finish off the sweep. Still, the Dodgers send a rookie to the mound. Stone has worked his way up from high A to the majors now. In 2022 he began his season in high A and consistently pitched well. He earned himself a look at the major league roster but began the season in Oklahoma City. The Phillies have too many good bats to continue the poor hitting, but Nola has not been amazing this year. This should be a closer game than the last two, but the Dodgers do get the sweep.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodger +1.5 (-188)