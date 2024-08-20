The Los Angeles Dodgers have won seven of their last ten games to solidify their top position on the National League West standings. On Monday, the team beat the Seattle Mariners 3-0 to spoil the LA homecoming of fan favorite Justin Turner, thanks to the efforts of Gavin Stone and Max Muncy, recently activated off the injury list. Stone had a career-high performance, striking out ten in seven innings, while Muncy hit two homers en route to the victory. The Dodgers had activated Muncy, along with Tommy Edman, as they look to put their offense back in full strength in time for the Mariners series.

After the game, the Dodgers media caught up with Muncy.

“It's hard to describe,” Muncy said in response to Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson. “It was a really long three months for me, and it was kinda just like, you felt like your season's starting to get taken away a little bit. It's definitely special just to be back out here. And then to contribute on top of it–it's a good feeling.”

Dodgers injury returns

Muncy also answered more questions about his performance.

“Just try to get something up, stay out of the double play,” he said about his homer off ex-Dodger Yimi Garcia, his first since May 7. The Dodgers had put Muncy on the injury list on May 17 due to a right oblique strain. “You know, do what I do best, just hit the ball in the air, and he left one up for me, I got the barrel to it, a really good swing, and it just felt really good.”

Asked about playing for the electric home crowd at Dodgers stadium in his return from injury, Max Muncy added, “It's hard to describe. This place is special, it's always been special to me, and so to be able to make a comeback here, and get a good swing like that, it felt pretty good.”

In the last few weeks, the Dodgers suffered a spate of pitching injuries, which left even their GM Brandon Gomes searching for answers. They were also slumping and in danger of giving up the NL West's top seed to the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres. Now, though, they've managed to pull together some wins and reimpose order on the standings.

This victory over the Mariners gave the Dodgers a 74-52 record, and a three-game lead over the Padres. As the postseason approaches, the Dodgers should want to separate themselves even further from their closest competition, and they have as good a chance to do that in their series against the Mariners, which continues on Tuesday.