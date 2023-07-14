Max Muncy has continued to hit for power in 2023. The Los Angeles Dodgers' former All-Star has underperformed overall though. Muncy recently discussed his forgettable first half of the 2023 season, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“I mean, it’s been pretty poor,” Muncy said of his season so far.

Through his struggles, Muncy still remembers that he's a talented player.

“Maybe it’s a mental thing,” Muncy said. “Maybe it’s something other than that. But I know I’m still a good hitter, and it’s just trying to find ways to get back to that.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dodgers: Max Muncy's 2023 season heading into the second half

In addition to underperformance, Muncy has also dealt with injury concerns. Between his struggles on the field and with various ailments, the third baseman hasn't been his usual self on the diamond. He's currently slashing just .198/.331/.476 with an .807 OPS and 21 home runs.

Muncy's never been much of a high-batting average hitter. In 2021, the last time he made an All-Star team, he hit .249 though. Muncy's OBP has also been a subject of discussion. He's typically a player who gets on base at a consistent rate but that hasn't been the case in 2023.

In the end, he still does have 21 home runs and a decent .807 OPS. His power productivity has been important for Los Angeles. Muncy is also a player who fares well under pressure, making him a constant threat in the clutch. That said, Muncy will try to improve upon his “poor” first half of the 2023 campaign as the Dodgers begin their journey towards making the playoffs.