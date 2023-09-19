The Los Angeles Dodgers proved once again they're a classy organization. The Dodgers paid tribute to retiring Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera prior to their game on Monday. They gave him a star bearing Cabrera's name and a check for his charity work, per MLB.com's Jason Beck.

Miguel Cabrera got a star from the Dodgers as a retirement gift, along with a check for his charitable foundation. pic.twitter.com/ryDgQV3oVr — Jason Beck (@beckjason) September 19, 2023

The Dodgers also paid tribute to Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. for becoming the first player to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. First baseman Freddie Freeman, Acuna's former Braves teammate, gave him the second base bag from Dodger Stadium on September 2. Acuna hit a grand slam against the Dodgers in their series and became the first major leaguer to enter the prestigious 30-60 club.

As for Miguel Cabrera, he is in his 21st MLB season. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the then-Florida Marlins. Cabrera earned a World Series ring with the Marlins as a rookie in 2003.

The Marlins eventually traded Cabrera to the Tigers in December 2007 and he has been with them ever since. Cabrera has earned 12 MLB All-Star Game selections and seven Silver Slugger awards in his 21-year career.

Miguel Cabrera won back-to-back American League MVP awards with the Tigers in 2012 and 2013. He also won the prestigious Triple Crown in 2012. Cabrera revealed his plans to retire after this season in November 2022.

Cabrera said his goal was to remain injury-free in his last season in the majors. Injuries hurt the Tigers' cause in 2022 – they won just 66 games in Cabrera's 20th season. As of this writing, Detroit has a 70-79 win-loss record and will miss the postseason for the ninth straight year.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers wish Miguel Cabrera well in his life after baseball.