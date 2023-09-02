Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr made MLB history on Thursday night, becoming the first player ever to hit 30 home runs and steal 60 bases in a single season. A truly insane feat from one of the most exciting talents in the big leagues.

Ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, the NL West ball club presented the Venezuelan with the base from the series opener that put him in the record books, with none other than former teammate Freddie Freeman handing Acuna Jr the bag:

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers gave Ronald Acuna Jr. second base after he became the first player EVER to hit 30 homers and steal 60 bags last night 👏🔥 (via @Braves) pic.twitter.com/4QPfCTlEFd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 2, 2023

An awesome gesture from the Dodgers. Heading into Game 2 of the series between two of the best teams in the Majors, Ronald Acuna Jr is hitting .337 with 30 long balls and 62 stolen bases. Talk about a threat in more ways than one.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The outfielder has been the frontrunner to win NL MVP but Mookie Betts is gaining ground in recent weeks. Regardless, he's putting together a truly historic campaign and will be key in the Braves making a hopeful World Series run.

Atlanta has the top record in the MLB at 88-45 and sits as one of the favorites to win the Fall Classic. Ronald Acuna Jr meanwhile leads the show in hits, runs, scored, and swiped bags. In other words, he's basically unstoppable. He also just hit .352 in the month of August.

On Thursday, Acuna was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a grand slam, and a stolen base en route to the Braves winning 8-7. Needless to say, he was the deciding factor.

A generational talent.