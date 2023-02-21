Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect Miguel Vargas suffered an injury scare after taking a ground ball off his pinky on Monday. Fortunately, the injury doesn’t appear to be anything serious. However, he hasn’t been cleared to hit yet. Vargas, who’s expected to take over second base duties in 2023 for the Dodgers, expressed his desire to pickup a bat and start swinging again as soon as possible, per Juan Toribio.

“#Dodgers Miguel Vargas is still not cleared to hit as he continues to let his right pinky heal. It’s probably the longest he’s gone without picking up a bat in his life, he said, but he appears to be getting closer. ‘I’m dying to get in the cage and hit,'” Toribio wrote on Twitter.

Miguel Vargas is one of the Dodgers’ top prospects. He features an immensely high-ceiling and could emerge as an NL Rookie of the Year candidate in 2023. Vargas’ most intriguing attribute is his pure hitting ability. The Dodgers believe he can make a serious impact in the lineup this year.

Vargas primarily played third base and outfield during his time in the minor leagues, so making the transition to second base could be a challenge. However, Los Angeles is high on his speed and athleticism. They are expecting him to make the transition without much trouble.

For now, the young Dodgers’ infielder will focus on returning to full health. He’s still able to participate in other baseball activities but will need to wait a bit longer before swinging a bat again.