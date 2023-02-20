Miguel Vargas, who’s expected to assume 2B duties in 2023 with Gavin Lux shifting to shortstop, suffered a finger injury on Monday in Spring Training. Vargas reportedly has a hairline fracture in his pinky, per Fabian Ardaya. He suffered the injury after taking a ground ball off his finger. Although he will not be able to swing a bat for a few days, Ardaya reports that he’s “still good” for other baseball activities.

Vargas, one of the top Dodgers’ prospects, will play a pivotal role for Los Angeles this season. Justin Turner’s departure opened up third base for Max Muncy. Although Vargas played third in the minor leagues, Muncy is expected to take over the position. Nevertheless, the Dodgers believe Vargas has what it takes to play up the middle next to Gavin Lux.

This injury scare is obviously not ideal but could have been much worse. The Dodgers have to feel like they dodged a bullet. Barring any setbacks, Vargas should be swinging a bat again sooner rather than later.

Miguel Vargas’ hit-tool is what Los Angeles is most excited about. Dave Roberts also wants Vargas and other speedy Dodgers players to be aggressive on the base paths this year. As long as he can make the infield transition, Vargas will be in a position to succeed this season.

For now, he will focus on getting healthy and continuing to improve in all facets of the game. Vargas will be an intriguing player to keep tabs on throughout the 2023 season.